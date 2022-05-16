Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 171.00M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] closed the trading session at $0.68 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.63, while the highest price level was $0.72. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), announced that on April 1, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

Camber Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) is not in compliance with NYSE American LLC’s (the “Exchange”) continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company is not in compliance with Section 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December31,2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.53 percent and weekly performance of -10.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 76.75M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 24578818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 623.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8489, while it was recorded at 0.6399 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9926 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,855,783, which is approximately -1.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,078,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.47 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,540,302 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 27,947,691 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,469,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,018,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,863 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 27,654,616 shares during the same period.