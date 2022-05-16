Market cap of Apple Inc. [AAPL] reaches 2307.36B – now what?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 3.19% or 4.55 points to close at $147.11 with a heavy trading volume of 113482053 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Apple Reports Second Quarter Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Revenue up 9 percent to new March quarter record.

It opened the trading session at $144.59, the shares rose to $148.105 and dropped to $143.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded -0.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 94.86M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 113482053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $190.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $184 to $199, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 160 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.66, while it was recorded at 148.55 for the last single week of trading, and 159.69 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,395,387 million, or 59.80% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,995,750, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,027,632,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.18 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $130.51 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,877 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 272,269,758 shares. Additionally, 2,306 investors decreased positions by around 258,912,393 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 8,954,148,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,485,330,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,516,003 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 18,789,632 shares during the same period.