Market Analysts see Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] traded at a high on 05/13/22, posting a 11.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.18. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Vipshop to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 19, 2022, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11652472 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at 8.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $4.94 billion, with 681.85 million shares outstanding and 438.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 11652472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.14. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $2,811 million, or 60.50% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 38,410,444, which is approximately 34.652% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,240,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.65 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.71 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 1.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 44,462,883 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 57,430,456 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 241,803,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,696,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,977 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 15,532,178 shares during the same period.