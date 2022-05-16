Market Analysts see Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $2.68 with a heavy trading volume of 11725439 shares. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Acquire Redbox, Creating Premier Independent Entertainment Company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Combination creates leading independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment for value conscious consumers.

It opened the trading session at $2.53, the shares rose to $3.10 and dropped to $2.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDBX points out that the company has recorded -80.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, RDBX reached to a volume of 11725439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDBX shares is $2.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for RDBX stock

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.35. With this latest performance, RDBX shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.65 and a Gross Margin at -23.23. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]

There are presently around $109 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 34,526,487, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, holding 2,813,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 million in RDBX stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $3.19 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 71.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 39,101,580 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,089,855 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,617,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,573,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,506,055 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,877,356 shares during the same period.