Market Analysts see Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] traded at a high on 05/13/22, posting a 12.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.39. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Revenue Increases 465% Year-over-Year to $51.7 Million as Bitcoin Production Increases 556% Year-over-Year to 1,259 BTC.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15208213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at 17.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.65%.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $1.08 billion, with 103.10 million shares outstanding and 96.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 15208213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $43.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.81. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -48.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.00 and a Current Ratio set at 40.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $465 million, or 40.70% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,260,949, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,661,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.87 million in MARA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $32.46 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 20.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 5,712,712 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,461,416 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 29,647,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,821,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,603 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,404 shares during the same period.