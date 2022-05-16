Market Analysts see Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.64, while the highest price level was $1.93. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Desktop Metal Launches DuraChain™ Photopolymers, an all-new Category of 3D Printable Resins that Delivers Two-Part Material Properties and Durability in a Single Pot System.

DuraChain photopolymers deliver breakthrough elastic and tough material properties for digital light processing (DLP) printing through a Photo Polymerization-Induced Phase Separation (PIPS) process.

Several DuraChain materials – Elastic ToughRubber™ Black and Blanc in various hardnesses – will be exclusively offered on the ETEC Xtreme 8K top-down DLP system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.02 percent and weekly performance of -52.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -57.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, DM reached to a volume of 32447814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.88. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -57.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0490, while it was recorded at 1.9340 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8378 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 43.60% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,586,639, which is approximately 1.959% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.89 million in DM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.43 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -1.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 11,546,069 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,909,047 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,244,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,699,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,566,526 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,389,771 shares during the same period.