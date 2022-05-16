Market Analysts see Bank of America Corporation [BAC] falling to $49. Time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.09%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Small Business Spending Increases 16% year-over-year in April.

Card spending per client rose 13% year-over-year, nearing all-time highs.

The Bank of America Institute today released its findings from its first Small Business Checkpoint, a new publication which aims to provide a holistic and real-time estimate of Small Business financial activity, spending and financial well-being, leveraging the breadth and depth of Bank of America proprietary data from its approximately three million small business households.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock dropped by -16.97%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.72. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $282.55 billion, with 8.14 billion shares outstanding and 8.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.09M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 48837206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $48.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 117.42.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.54, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 15.40%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $200,645 million, or 72.50% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 591,207,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.79 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.54 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,439 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 163,818,727 shares. Additionally, 1,143 investors decreased positions by around 260,378,951 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 5,280,801,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,704,999,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,383,811 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 14,121,099 shares during the same period.