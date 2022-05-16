Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Revenue clocked in at $6.17 billion, up 64.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price surged by 7.44 percent to reach at $1.87. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Marathon Oil Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Continuing to Prioritize Return of Capital with $900 Million of YTD Share Repurchases and Fifth Consecutive Base Dividend Raise .

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported first quarter 2022 net income of $1,304 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $749 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,067 million, or $1,280 million before changes in working capital.

A sum of 23139516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.29M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $27.14 and dropped to a low of $25.80 until finishing in the latest session at $27.00.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.86. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $32.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.09, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 10.65%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,898 million, or 80.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,808,931, which is approximately -2.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,039,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -6.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 55,904,813 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 93,745,285 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 402,130,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,780,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,248,831 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,320,316 shares during the same period.