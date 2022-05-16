Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Revenue clocked in at $675.00 million, down -60.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $2.82 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.79, while the highest price level was $2.93. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Grab-led Digibank Consortium Selected to Receive Malaysia Digital Banking Licence.

Malaysia digital bank will accelerate access to financial services for 1 in 2 underserved or unbanked Malaysians .

Pei Si Lai, financial industry veteran, appointed to lead Malaysia digital bank .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.45 percent and weekly performance of -6.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.54M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 18057009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12.50 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,707 million, or 40.90% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 319,918,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.17 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $403.02 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,278,935,420 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 41,870,466 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 348,337,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,669,143,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,212,625 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 15,746,363 shares during the same period.