Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Stock trading around $2.66 per share: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] jumped around 0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.66 at the close of the session, up 11.76%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Evo Foods and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Develop Animal-Free Egg Products.

Evo Foods will leverage Ginkgo’s cell engineering capabilities to explore recombinant production methods for egg proteins.

Evo Foods, a consumer packaged goods company creating the next generation of plant-based substitutes for animal products, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a partnership to develop a method for producing animal-free egg proteins for use in Evo’s products.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is now -67.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.76 and lowest of $2.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.86, which means current price is +27.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.38M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 33595142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $2,465 million, or 77.40% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 311,971,018, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 167,752,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.22 million in DNA stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $296.77 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly -2.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 133,782,313 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 69,865,205 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 723,069,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 926,717,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,916,356 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,025,150 shares during the same period.