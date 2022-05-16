Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] moved up 33.85: Why It’s Important

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] gained 33.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.22 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Genocea Initiates Restructuring and Announces Plan to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and has engaged professional advisors, including an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor for this process. Strategic alternatives that will be evaluated include the sale of all or part of the Company, merger or reverse merger.

As we pursue strategic alternatives, the Company has put into place a restructuring plan which includes an approximate 65% reduction in workforce in the second quarter of 2022. In light of these developments, the Company is reviewing its clinical and research programs to determine an appropriate course of action.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. represents 71.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.90 million with the latest information. GNCA stock price has been found in the range of $0.18 to $0.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, GNCA reached a trading volume of 19141301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNCA shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -53.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.17 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7873, while it was recorded at 0.1890 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3106 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3174.47 and a Gross Margin at +5.12. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2022.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.36.

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $8 million, or 58.40% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $0.9 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 153,582 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 478,569 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,184,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,817,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 91,862 shares during the same period.