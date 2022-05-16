fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Revenue clocked in at $760.60 million, down -77.38% YTD: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.51 at the close of the session, up 13.23%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that fuboTV Closed Q1 2022 with $236.7M Revenue, 1.056 Million Subscribers in North America.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

fuboTV’s North American (U.S. and Canada) streaming business delivered a record $236.7 million in total revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 98% year-over-year. The company also delivered solid year-over-year growth in advertising revenue (up 81% to $22.8 million) and total paid subscribers (up 81% to 1,056,245). fuboTV states its key metrics on a year-over-year basis given the seasonality of sports content.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now -77.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.67 and lowest of $3.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.10, which means current price is +27.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 24279246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FUBO stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $213 million, or 30.80% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,621,424, which is approximately 8.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,266,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.04 million in FUBO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.83 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 14,537,537 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 13,524,110 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 32,713,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,774,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,183,594 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,697,557 shares during the same period.