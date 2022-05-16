For SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] gained 19.26% or 1.09 points to close at $6.75 with a heavy trading volume of 74423280 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for First Quarter 2022GAAP Net Revenue of $330 Million Up 69%; $322 Million Record Adjusted Net Revenue Up 49% Year-over-YearAdjusted EBITDA of $9 Million Positive for Seventh Straight QuarterNew Member Adds of 408,000; Quarter-End Total Members Up 70% Year-over-Year to Nearly 3.9 MillionNew Product Adds of 689,000; Quarter-End Total Products Up 84% Year-over-Year to Nearly 5.9 MillionManagement Raises Full-Year 2022 Guidance.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.08, the shares rose to $6.86 and dropped to $6.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded -70.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 57.47M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 74423280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,865 million, or 35.90% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.33 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $238.09 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 78,878,821 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 73,377,763 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 272,168,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,425,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,198,653 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 17,182,204 shares during the same period.