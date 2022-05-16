For Energy Transfer LP [ET], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.165 during the day while it closed the day at $11.05. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Energy Transfer Reports Strong First Quarter 2022 Results and Increases 2022 Guidance.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“Energy Transfer” or the “Partnership”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.27 billion. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net income per limited partner unit (basic) was $0.38 per unit.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also loss -4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has inclined by 7.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.50% and gained 34.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $32.89 billion, with 3.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.55M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 18899989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,184 million, or 38.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 171,553,052, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 88,490,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $977.82 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $726.32 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 5.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 158,826,921 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 49,320,643 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 984,986,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,193,134,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,137,938 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,237,866 shares during the same period.