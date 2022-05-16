ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock Downgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $2

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] gained 10.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.54 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to its new VP, Engineering – Buying Experience, Raju Kolluru, on May 10, 2022.

As an inducement for Mr. Kolluru to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant to Mr. Kolluru of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 1,945,945 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years of Mr. Kolluru’s service, with 1/16th of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Mr. Kolluru’s commencement of employment, and an additional 1/16th of the remaining RSUs will vest on each Company Vesting Date thereafter. The RSU award is subject to Mr. Kolluru’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

ContextLogic Inc. represents 661.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $924.40 million with the latest information. WISH stock price has been found in the range of $1.4101 to $1.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.14M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 22240193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -27.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9730, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0475 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $356 million, or 37.10% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,358,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.53 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $51.63 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -6.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 28,258,009 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 32,538,880 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 170,570,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,366,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,169,768 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,867,592 shares during the same period.