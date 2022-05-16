Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently 3.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Borqs Technologies 2021 Revenue Improved 10.5%; Achieved Positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and innovative clean energy with global operations in the U.S., India and China, filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on May 2, 2022. Despite stringent supply chain interruptions and Covid challenges worldwide, revenues for the year 2021 was $29.56 million which was 10.5% improvement over $26.75 million in 2020.

As reported in the annual report under US GAAP basis, continuing operations resulted in a net loss of $56.60 million. Significant amounts of the expenses were non-cash charges of convertible note discounts from the Company’s financing transactions and debt settlement charges involved in the complete paid-off of loans from Partners For Growth. Other than such extraordinary non-operating and non-cash expenses, the Company’s operations achieved positive adjusted EBITDA during 2021.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is now -56.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1698 and lowest of $0.158 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.60, which means current price is +19.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.33M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 17051801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.71. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2491, while it was recorded at 0.1676 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4644 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,243,300 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 995,350 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 628,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,610,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,300 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 890,616 shares during the same period.