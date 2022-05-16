BofA Securities lifts Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] jumped around 5.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.13 at the close of the session, up 16.32%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Megatrends: CEOs of MTTR, NEXCF, OGGFF, and UPST Discuss Next Big Growth Waves in Metaverse, AI, Plant-Based Foods, and Fintech.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is now -74.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPST Stock saw the intraday high of $38.2899 and lowest of $33.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 401.49, which means current price is +49.94% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 16521838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $51.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $45, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 124 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 10.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.55. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -56.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.80, while it was recorded at 41.93 for the last single week of trading, and 178.76 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $1,797 million, or 47.80% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.0 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $152.52 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 17,225,941 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 16,281,260 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 13,621,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,128,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,055,014 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,504,218 shares during the same period.