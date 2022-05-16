Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell -56.38% so far this year. What now?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a high on 05/13/22, posting a 37.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on May 10, 2022 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Record consumer revenue of $34.6 million increased 121% compared to Q1 2021.

Barra Bonita commissioning on track to commence ingredients production in Q2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18372658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 34.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.34%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $549.90 million, with 312.90 million shares outstanding and 224.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 18372658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.05. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -46.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $351 million, or 51.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,667,736, which is approximately 2.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,195,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.58 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $27.48 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,414,387 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 11,683,578 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 103,639,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,737,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,686,076 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,078,708 shares during the same period.