AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 5.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained 5.45% or 0.61 points to close at $11.81 with a heavy trading volume of 57783734 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005965/en/.

It opened the trading session at $12.11, the shares rose to $12.49 and dropped to $11.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -70.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 49.11M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 57783734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.17. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -36.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.28 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $2,010 million, or 34.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,381,679, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,321,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.62 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $156.91 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 12,624,227 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 10,962,366 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 146,567,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,153,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,555 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,750,754 shares during the same period.