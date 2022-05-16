AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] moved up 2.31: Why It’s Important

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for May 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for May 2022. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock dropped by -31.85%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.43. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.34 billion, with 524.30 million shares outstanding and 521.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.59M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 16299969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $14.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13.75, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.08.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to 3.04%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,133 million, or 50.30% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,592,760, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.98 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $198.53 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 22,781,913 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 26,623,333 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 203,454,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,860,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,527 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,495,761 shares during the same period.