why DLocal Limited [DLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.89

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] gained 6.36% on the last trading session, reaching $17.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that dLocal Launches dLocal Go to Help Small Businesses Start, Grow and Succeed in Emerging Markets Around the World.

New service will provide fast and simple ways to process payments in Latin America, Africa and Asia to help small businesses and entrepreneurs.

dLocal, the leading payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced a new offering, dLocal Go, an online platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium-sized business owners to process payments and access other financial services in emerging markets around the world.

DLocal Limited represents 295.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.61 billion with the latest information. DLO stock price has been found in the range of $15.19 to $17.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 4092020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $39.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $44, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 52.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for DLO stock

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.89. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -35.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.05, while it was recorded at 18.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.98 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at DLocal Limited [DLO]

There are presently around $2,195 million, or 88.60% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately -8.159% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,013,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.21 million in DLO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $122.9 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly 13.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 41,129,853 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,314,841 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 80,049,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,493,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,366,022 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,671,307 shares during the same period.