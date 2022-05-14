Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] is -48.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] price surged by 8.11 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for First Quarter 2022.

Strong demand with prepaid block sales up 153% year-over-year.

A sum of 3880298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares reached a high of $2.43 and dropped to a low of $2.1209 until finishing in the latest session at $2.40.

The one-year UP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.79. The average equity rating for UP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.90, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

UP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheels Up Experience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $286 million, or 57.80% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,533,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.92 million in UP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $25.83 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 65,992,713 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 31,495,901 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 31,329,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,817,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,370,053 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 22,008,879 shares during the same period.