Wall Street Analyst Initiated Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] gained 7.70% or 1.04 points to close at $14.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3415295 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Freshworks Powers KUKA with its Unified ITSM Solution Freshservice.

Cutting Edge Robot Manufacturer Chooses Freshworks to Simplify and Optimise its IT Support.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, announced that KUKA, the German manufacturer of industrial robots and systems for factory automation is using the Freshworks suite of products to optimise its IT support function. KUKA has an annual revenue of 3.3 billion Euros and is one the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions.

It opened the trading session at $12.938, the shares rose to $14.83 and dropped to $12.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRSH points out that the company has recorded -61.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, FRSH reached to a volume of 3415295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $24.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

There are presently around $686 million, or 65.20% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 6,729,186, which is approximately 119.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,063,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.86 million in FRSH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $55.32 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 147.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 18,444,134 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 11,293,482 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,056,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,794,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,838,191 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,009,612 shares during the same period.