Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $12

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] traded at a high on 05/12/22, posting a 10.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.72. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Sema4 Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Total revenue of $53.9 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3816958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sema4 Holdings Corp. stands at 19.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.66%.

The market cap for SMFR stock reached $609.16 million, with 256.06 million shares outstanding and 188.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 3816958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.22. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by -33.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6256, while it was recorded at 1.8820 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7295 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $180 million, or 46.40% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 25,156,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 13,966,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.79 million in SMFR stocks shares; and SB MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $14.07 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 17,829,389 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,629,510 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 90,883,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,342,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,525,969 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,687 shares during the same period.