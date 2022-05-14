Raymond James lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] loss -6.37% or -0.03 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 6142180 shares. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Yatsen Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 22, 2022.

The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.5005, the shares rose to $0.5005 and dropped to $0.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YSG points out that the company has recorded -83.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 6142180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.34. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -32.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7460, while it was recorded at 0.5190 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6158 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

There are presently around $82 million, or 33.40% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 16031.388% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,775,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $7.41 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 95.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 83,189,809 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 30,411,069 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 48,894,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,495,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,362,852 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 9,684,680 shares during the same period.