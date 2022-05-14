Market Analysts see Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gaining to $3.80. Time to buy?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Reports Business Highlights with First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Salarius Successfully Completes SP-3164 Pre-IND Meeting Process with FDA.

Advancing multiple drug development programs, led by SP-3164 in targeted protein degradation, and seclidemstat in protein inhibition, a clinical-stage reversible LSD1 inhibitor .

Over the last 12 months, SLRX stock dropped by -81.80%. The one-year Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.82. The average equity rating for SLRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.19 million, with 45.27 million shares outstanding and 45.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 603.58K shares, SLRX stock reached a trading volume of 12457041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

SLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -38.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3336, while it was recorded at 0.1948 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6322 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -696.27 and a Gross Margin at +98.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -693.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.00% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,585,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,354,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in SLRX stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $88000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 718,923 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,090,885 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,490,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,300,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,874 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,036 shares during the same period.