Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Stock trading around $51.88 per share: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.405 during the day while it closed the day at $51.88. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Recognizes Top Talent in Group Benefits Business.

Kerry Brooks named Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Account Management and Carl Jones named Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Sales.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced it is elevating two industry veterans to lead sales and account management for its Group Benefits business. Kerry Brooks has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Account Management and Carl Jones has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Sales. Both have been named members of Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Leadership Group. In their roles, Brooks and Jones will continue to lead Lincoln Financial’s Group Benefits Sales and Account Management teams, developing a strategy focused on ensuring the organization’s broker partners and employer clients have access to superior benefit solutions and service.

Lincoln National Corporation stock has also loss -12.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has declined by -30.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.97% and lost -24.00% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $9.20 billion, with 173.33 million shares outstanding and 155.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 3574863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $75.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on LNC stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LNC shares from 73 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.50.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.19, while it was recorded at 54.69 for the last single week of trading, and 67.89 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 27.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,127 million, or 79.30% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,457,515, which is approximately -3.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,059,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $752.35 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $473.68 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 4,168,055 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 12,174,158 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 116,854,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,196,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 852,818 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,247,116 shares during the same period.