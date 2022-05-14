For Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.26 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Hippo Launches Proactive Home Protection in New York State.

Hippo’s Expansion to the Empire State Further Diversifies its Portfolio, Reaching 88% of Americans in 38 States.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO): Hippo Insurance Services announced today it will offer home insurance products in New York State, providing a smarter coverage option to the Empire state’s 4.5 million homeowners1, and marking an important step in Hippo’s geographic expansion. With New York, Hippo products now reach 88.9% of the U.S. population in 38 states.

Hippo Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -26.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIPO stock has declined by -37.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.53% and lost -56.18% year-on date.

The market cap for HIPO stock reached $703.35 million, with 561.60 million shares outstanding and 457.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 6395545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

HIPO stock trade performance evaluation

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.63. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -34.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.67 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8652, while it was recorded at 1.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3943 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -234.65. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 34.00% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,369,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.23 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $21.88 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 68,263,142 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 10,916,175 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 47,789,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,968,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,813,762 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,314,536 shares during the same period.