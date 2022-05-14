For Genius Sports Limited [GENI], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.82 at the close of the session, up 1.81%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Genius Sports Reports First Quarter 2022 Results Above Guidance.

Delivered Group Revenue of $85.9m, outperforming first quarter outlook by 10%.

Group Adjusted EBITDA of ($2.9m), exceeding first quarter outlook by 42%.

Genius Sports Limited stock is now -62.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GENI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.038 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.18, which means current price is +3.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 5056858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $11.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has GENI stock performed recently?

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.61. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -28.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.38 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -211.62 and a Gross Margin at -81.54. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.32.

Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $233 million, or 43.90% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,477,075, which is approximately 10.64% of the company’s market cap and around 49.63% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,756,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.34 million in GENI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.93 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 1.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 12,581,794 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 23,825,687 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 47,831,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,239,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,616,822 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,186,674 shares during the same period.