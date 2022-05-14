F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell -6.76% so far this year. What now?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a low on 05/12/22, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.31. The company report on May 3, 2022 that FNB Names Jennifer Reel Chief Communications Officer.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, announced that Jennifer M. Reel has been named Chief Communications Officer. Reporting directly to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Reel is responsible for ensuring that FNB clearly communicates its strategic vision, roadmap and messaging across all its constituents.

In addition to advising leaders throughout the Company, Reel oversees internal, external, executive, crisis, and key employee and customer communications as well as media and public relations, corporate reputation management and thought leadership.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3596316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $4.03 billion, with 319.09 million shares outstanding and 316.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3596316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,070 million, or 73.60% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,996,231, which is approximately 8.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,211,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.62 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $340.0 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 16,152,626 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 20,814,980 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 233,038,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,006,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,299 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,371 shares during the same period.