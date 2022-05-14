Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is -37.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] closed the trading session at $48.26 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.15, while the highest price level was $51.61. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Exact Sciences to participate in May investor conference.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leader in advanced cancer diagnostics, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

BofA Securities Healthcare Conference, Las VegasFireside Chat on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.99 percent and weekly performance of -14.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 3723591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $99.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $161 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 185 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

EXAS stock trade performance evaluation

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.17. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -28.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.28, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 82.63 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,777 million, or 92.50% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,431,734, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,323,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.41 million in EXAS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $664.59 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly -25.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 13,373,162 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 13,878,274 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 134,087,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,339,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,566 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,809 shares during the same period.