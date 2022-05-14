Edison International [EIX] moved down -5.20: Why It’s Important

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.75%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Girding the Grid for a Clean Energy Future.

SCE details actions needed for climate change adaptation, wildfire risk mitigation and electric grid resiliency.

Over the last 12 months, EIX stock rose by 11.21%. The one-year Edison International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.66. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.20 billion, with 381.00 million shares outstanding and 380.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, EIX stock reached a trading volume of 4439769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EIX shares from 65 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.81, while it was recorded at 68.23 for the last single week of trading, and 63.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.92 and a Gross Margin at +23.50. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.70%.

Edison International [EIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,953 million, or 91.20% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,798,385, which is approximately 0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,311,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

338 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 26,198,441 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 26,164,920 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 283,108,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,471,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,446,463 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,463 shares during the same period.