E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] is -34.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $7.38 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that E2open to Host CONNECT 2022: The Europe Exchange.

Building resilient supply chains through digital transformation is focus of technology conference.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today kicks off its client conference, CONNECT 2022: The Europe Exchange, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The sold-out event brings together hundreds of logistics, global trade and commerce professionals from the world’s leading organizations to explore solutions for today’s complex supply chains.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 336.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.49 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $7.14 to $7.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3401467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.79. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,302 million, or 100.00% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 38,688,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 31,383,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.18 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $217.31 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 37,061,143 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 34,738,051 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 237,979,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,778,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,518,903 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,714,341 shares during the same period.