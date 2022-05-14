Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $19.65 billion, up 27.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] price plunged by -6.80 percent to reach at -$3.9. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Constellation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Earnings Release Highlights.

GAAP Net Income of $106 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $866 million for the first quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3752207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Constellation Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $57.85 and dropped to a low of $53.08 until finishing in the latest session at $53.47.

The one-year CEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34. The average equity rating for CEG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $66.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

CEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.06, while it was recorded at 57.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Constellation Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at -0.37. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43.

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,443 million, or 68.10% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,165,454, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 25,878,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly -14.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 16,247,883 shares. Additionally, 715 investors decreased positions by around 27,553,818 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 207,951,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,753,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,064,599 shares, while 380 institutional investors sold positions of 8,451,538 shares during the same period.