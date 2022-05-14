Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] – find out why.

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] closed the trading session at $21.01 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.59, while the highest price level was $21.96. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022, which is available on the Company’s website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, known as “say-on-pay”, and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.86 percent and weekly performance of -15.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 3763660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $38.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 58.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.01. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -27.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.23 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,091 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,401,326, which is approximately 7.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,570,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.16 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $92.87 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 5.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 10,047,439 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,219,799 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 76,051,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,319,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,601 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,775,155 shares during the same period.