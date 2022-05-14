Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $13

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.35%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. – First Quarter 2022 Results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AMBP stock dropped by -39.43%. The one-year Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.16. The average equity rating for AMBP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 633.33 million shares outstanding and 148.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, AMBP stock reached a trading volume of 3734143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $10.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

AMBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.46 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 51.39%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $735 million, or 19.00% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,636,502, which is approximately 13.422% of the company’s market cap and around 81.85% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 10,171,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.06 million in AMBP stocks shares; and CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $62.29 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 151.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 33,175,890 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 8,641,268 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 76,768,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,585,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,024,204 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,546 shares during the same period.