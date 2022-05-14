American Well Corporation [AMWL] Is Currently 9.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.85 at the close of the session, up 9.20%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Amwell Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

Total Revenue was $64.2 million, compared to $57.6 million.

American Well Corporation stock is now -52.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMWL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.91 and lowest of $2.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.76, which means current price is +13.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 3917786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -24.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.47 and a Gross Margin at +34.90. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.49.

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $310 million, or 50.60% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,852,808, which is approximately 9.364% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 16,384,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.76 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.57 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 8.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 25,476,473 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 10,720,024 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 82,552,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,748,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,066,998 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,916 shares during the same period.