Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] traded at a low on 05/12/22, posting a -7.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Xeris Announces Full Results From the Logics Study of Recorlev® and Presentation of New Burden of Illness in Cushing’s Syndrome Data at AACE Annual Meeting May 12-14.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology, today announced it is presenting new data on the burden of illness in Cushing’s syndrome (CS) and the double-blind, placebo-controlled LOGICS study of Recorlev® (levoketoconazole) in CS during the Pituitary Disorders/Neuroendocrinology ePoster sessions at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Annual Meeting, May 12-14, 2022.

Levoketoconazole in the Treatment of Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study (abstract link here).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6204711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at 16.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.74%.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $212.88 million, with 124.71 million shares outstanding and 124.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 6204711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.63. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -33.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.57 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4526, while it was recorded at 1.7760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3647 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.66 and a Gross Margin at +72.44. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.91.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $68 million, or 34.30% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 6,310,546, which is approximately -21.359% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,656,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.39 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 5,273,922 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 16,296,409 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,608,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,179,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,168 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,693,965 shares during the same period.