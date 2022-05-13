why Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.75

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] price surged by 4.27 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Provides Second Quarter 2022 Guidance.

Q1 2022 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS are in line with Guidance Company Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 16% to 20% QoQ, Non-IFRSGross Margin is Expected to be 43.0% to 45.0%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 45.0 Cents to 50.0 Cents.

Historically Q1 sales are seasonally the low point of year due to the Lunar New Year holidays. This year, starting from end of February, additional factors also weighed in, mainly new lockdowns in China to contain the spread of the Omicron variant and geographical conflict erupting in Ukraine, both causing major disruptions to supply chain. Despite these additional challenges, Company Q1 revenues, gross margin and EPS were all in line with the guidance.

A sum of 5518883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Himax Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $8.49 and dropped to a low of $7.30 until finishing in the latest session at $8.31.

The one-year HIMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Himax Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.41. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.84.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $357 million, or 29.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,907,222, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,582,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.55 million in HIMX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $26.58 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 102.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 12,519,009 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,785,952 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 19,458,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,763,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,120,743 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,294,240 shares during the same period.