why Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.54

Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNC] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.31. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Robust top-line performance and order intake highlight strong demand for energy storage.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Fluence Energy Inc. stock has also loss -37.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLNC stock has declined by -58.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.53% and lost -82.26% year-on date.

The market cap for FLNC stock reached $1.05 billion, with 171.32 million shares outstanding and 54.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 6963426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $27.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

FLNC stock trade performance evaluation

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.40. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -38.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.53% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.93 for Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading.

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.28 and a Gross Margin at -4.91. Fluence Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.80.

Fluence Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $278 million, or 62.56% of FLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 5,525,429, which is approximately 52.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,194,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.65 million in FLNC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.55 million in FLNC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluence Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNC] by around 30,262,379 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,958,091 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,968,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,189,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,524,592 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,318,053 shares during the same period.