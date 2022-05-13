why Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.00

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBU] price surged by 22.17 percent to reach at $1.47. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Caribou Biosciences Announces Positive Initial Data for CB-010 Anti-CD19 Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy.

Patient response rates following treatment with CB-010, single dose at dose level 1, in the ANTLER Phase 1 trial.

— 100% ORR (5 of 5 patients) and 80% CR (4 of 5 patients) achieved following 1 dose at the initial dose level in patients with aggressive r/r B-NHL –.

A sum of 5459737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 519.23K shares. Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $9.02 and dropped to a low of $6.41 until finishing in the latest session at $8.10.

The one-year CRBU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.0. The average equity rating for CRBU stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBU shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBU stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Caribou Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CRBU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caribou Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84.

CRBU Stock Performance Analysis:

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, CRBU shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.96% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caribou Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] shares currently have an operating margin of -697.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.75. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -697.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.67.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

CRBU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. go to 2.30%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216 million, or 53.10% of CRBU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBU stocks are: PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP with ownership of 4,092,309, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,323,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.03 million in CRBU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.01 million in CRBU stock with ownership of nearly 88.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caribou Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Caribou Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBU] by around 4,501,543 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,677,782 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,400,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,579,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,266,543 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,968 shares during the same period.