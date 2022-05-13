Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.92%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $133.4 million, up 167% from $50.0 million in Q1 2021.

Domestic revenue increased 217% to $123.5 million, up from $39.0 million in Q1 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CELH stock rose by 2.80%. The one-year Celsius Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.42. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.54 billion, with 73.85 million shares outstanding and 41.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.36K shares, CELH stock reached a trading volume of 4343184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $91.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $103, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.92. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.52, while it was recorded at 46.43 for the last single week of trading, and 69.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

CELH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc. go to 62.31%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,431 million, or 50.20% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,376,386, which is approximately 2.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,194,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.28 million in CELH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $157.8 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 148.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 6,101,411 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 6,449,777 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,093,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,644,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,476,803 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,744,539 shares during the same period.