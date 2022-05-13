Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.40%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces AAV204, a Novel AAV Capsid, Demonstrated Robust Macular Transduction Following Para-Retinal Administration in Non-Human Primates.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in cell and gene therapy, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on AAV204 at the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, CO and virtually on May 11-12, 2022. The data was featured in a poster presentation entitled “AAV204, a Novel AAV Capsid, Demonstrates Superior Macular Transduction Following Para-Retinal Administration in Non-Human Primates.”.

AAV204, a novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid from Abeona’s in-licensed AIM™ capsid library, has previously been shown to facilitate transduction of both the inner and outer retina after intravitreal administration in mice and non-human primates. The purpose of the current study was to evaluate in non-human primates transduction levels in the macula and optic nerve following administration of AAV204 directly into the vitreous of the eye by para-retinal administration, a recently-developed method, which unlike subretinal administration does not create a retinal detachment. AAV204.GFP or AAV8.GFP were administered to four non-human primate eyes and green fluorescent protein (GFP) expression was monitored using scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (SLO), followed by immunohistochemistry analysis at 28 days post-injection.

Over the last 12 months, ABEO stock dropped by -87.82%. The one-year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.01. The average equity rating for ABEO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.58 million, with 147.38 million shares outstanding and 124.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ABEO stock reached a trading volume of 3886317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -42.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2631, while it was recorded at 0.1545 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6343 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1912.33 and a Gross Margin at -48.80. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2831.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.61.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 25.60% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,007,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,025,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.5 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -2.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 18,065,624 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,256,495 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,831,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,154,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,722,934 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,255 shares during the same period.