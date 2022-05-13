Wall Street Analyst Initiated MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. What else is Wall St. saying

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] closed the trading session at $1.64 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.2401, while the highest price level was $1.69. The company report on May 12, 2022 that MoneyLion Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results and Reaffirms Full Year Guidance and Path to Profitability.

Record Quarterly Adjusted Revenue up 105% Year-over-Year.

Record New Customer Adds of ~645k; Total Customers Grew 117% Year-over-Year to 3.9 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.31 percent and weekly performance of -7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ML reached to a volume of 5235414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MoneyLion Inc. [ML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ML shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

ML stock trade performance evaluation

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1690, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9184 for the last 200 days.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyLion Inc. [ML] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. MoneyLion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.16.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70 million, or 39.00% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 24,409,821, which is approximately 85.934% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,775,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.41 million in ML stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $6.31 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 23,407,367 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 16,543,438 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,783,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,734,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,027,421 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 14,927,164 shares during the same period.