Wall Street Analyst Initiated Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$1.06. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Duke Energy secures offshore wind lease for Carolina Long Bay.

Lease area could support up to 1.6 gigawatts of potential offshore wind energy by 2032.

Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC, a nonregulated subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), has been named a provisional winner of OCS-A 0546 lease area in the Carolina Long Bay offshore wind auction.

A sum of 3399859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Duke Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $109.31 and dropped to a low of $107.40 until finishing in the latest session at $108.85.

The one-year DUK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.78. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $115.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.31, while it was recorded at 109.96 for the last single week of trading, and 104.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 6.34%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,809 million, or 63.30% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,738,560, which is approximately 0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,982,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.33 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 991 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 21,509,885 shares. Additionally, 659 investors decreased positions by around 19,282,369 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 439,680,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,472,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,291,937 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,353,618 shares during the same period.