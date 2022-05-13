Wall Street Analyst Downgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 05/12/22, posting a 4.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.25. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Eco-Conscious Summer Style: Timberland Introduces the GreenStride™ Solar Wave ST Collection.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3817074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.31%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $18.95 billion, with 390.43 million shares outstanding and 367.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 3817074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $72.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.79 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.33, while it was recorded at 46.84 for the last single week of trading, and 67.16 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.77%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $16,549 million, or 90.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,478,272, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,574,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 27,704,304 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 28,736,184 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 308,242,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,683,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,333 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 5,370,957 shares during the same period.