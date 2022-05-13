ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] is -45.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] closed the trading session at $2.98 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.53, while the highest price level was $2.99. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Clinical Value of MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy in the Treatment of Ultracentral/Central Lung Tumors Presented at ESTRO 2022.

Retrospective analysis shows MRIdian’s small treatment margins enabled by adaptation and real-time tracking and automated beam control may allow for ablative radiation with minimal toxicity in hard to treat lung lesions.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today the results of a study presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) titled, “MR-guided SBRT/Hypofractionated RT for Metastatic and Primary Ultracentral and Central Lung Lesions,” which demonstrated that the real-time image-guidance, small treatment margins and adaptation afforded by MRIdian SMART (Stereotactic MRI-Guided Adaptive Radiotherapy) may allow for ablative radiation with minimal toxicity in ultracentral/central lung lesions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.92 percent and weekly performance of 19.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, VRAY reached to a volume of 4276903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

VRAY stock trade performance evaluation

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.20. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.82 and a Gross Margin at -8.06. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.73.

ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $397 million, or 94.00% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 23,246,293, which is approximately -4.445% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,851,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.19 million in VRAY stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $38.03 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 5.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 21,242,880 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,625,788 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 135,268,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,136,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,380,056 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 594,323 shares during the same period.