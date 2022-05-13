Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Is Currently -32.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.5347 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Verb Technology Partners with Momentum Factor to Offer Direct Sales Companies the First Fully Integrated Social Sharing and Compliance Platform.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces its partnership with Momentum Factor, makers of FieldWatch™ and the leading digital risk management firm specializing in online compliance monitoring and global online reputation management services and technologies. The partnership provides direct sales companies with the first of its kind social compliance solution.

By integrating Momentum Factor’s FieldCheck™ platform with VERB’s customer relationship and content management application, verbCRM, field representatives can review and post their social messages with confidence, knowing that FieldCheck reviews each post for keywords or phrases that are not following regulatory compliance or company guidelines, including FTC and FDA compliance.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock has also loss -48.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERB stock has declined by -77.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.93% and lost -72.45% year-on date.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $30.57 million, with 71.18 million shares outstanding and 60.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.23K shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 5894249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.54. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -49.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.91 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8274, while it was recorded at 0.5421 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4931 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.80% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,483,586, which is approximately -2.393% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,271,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 0.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 494,285 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 520,819 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,826,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,841,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,038 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 306,121 shares during the same period.