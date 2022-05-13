UBS slashes price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] – find out why.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $1.16. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Cognizant to Present at MoffettNathanson’s 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:.

MoffettNathanson’s 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit .

A sum of 3414672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $73.86 and dropped to a low of $71.7582 until finishing in the latest session at $73.54.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.78. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $92.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.86, while it was recorded at 74.43 for the last single week of trading, and 82.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.47%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,554 million, or 94.20% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,653,375, which is approximately -1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,623,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.12 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 28,921,399 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 29,459,090 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 419,011,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,391,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,373 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,888 shares during the same period.