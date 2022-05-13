The Benchmark Company lifts Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.28 during the day while it closed the day at $0.27. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Tech Momentum: CEO’s of MQ, NEXCF, SNAP, PBTS, Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, AR, Web 3.0, Metaverse, and Digital Transformation.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -15.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBTS stock has declined by -37.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.55% and lost -49.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $14.97 million, with 56.27 million shares outstanding and 43.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 4609033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.53. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3337, while it was recorded at 0.2835 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7933 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 565,598, which is approximately 507.002% of the company’s market cap and around 11.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 236,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $26000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 935,798 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,298 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 53,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,379 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 38,062 shares during the same period.